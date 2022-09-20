One last hot day Tuesday; Strong cold front to push through Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-After a warm start of the workweek, that trend will continue into the day Tuesday. Going into the day Wednesday, our weather conditions will change dramatically with a cold front moving through.

Due to an area of high pressure centered to the southeast portion of the country, will continue to pump in hot and humid conditions for the day Tuesday with sunny skies with highs in the low to upper 90s. Some places could approach record setting temperatures for Tuesday. During the overnight Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the 50s with clouds and rain chances on the increase after midnight and winds will shift towards the northeast, continuing to influence the moisture around here.

Hot and mainly dry conditions for the day Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday into Thursday, our atmosphere will turn about 30 to 40 degrees cooler of what we will see Tuesday with highs way below average, with those values being in the mid 50s to mid 60s with chances of rain throughout the day, as the cold front swings completely through, and high pressure located to our north and west. The amount of rainfall that is anticipated throughout the day Wednesday into Thursday will be between .25 to .50 of an inch with locally higher amounts.

Cool and rainy conditions in store for the region Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, as the area of high pressure will be moving towards the south and east, this will moderate temperatures back to near towards average levels, with highs in the 70s and the sunny skies will return towards the area.

