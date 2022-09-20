Supply chain issues: Nearly 45,000 vehicles on hold due to missing parts, Ford says

Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have...
Supply chain: Ford says it can't finish up to 45,000 of its vehicles because it doesn't have all the parts.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The global supply chain backup continues to hurt the auto industry.

Ford says it will end the month with about 45,000 large pickup trucks and SUVs it can’t finish because it doesn’t have all the parts.

The company also noted Monday that shortages and rising supply prices would cost about an extra $1 billion this quarter.

Ford said it should still be able to hit its full-year earnings target as it plans to shift its sales revenue from the nearly completed vehicles into the fourth quarter.

Automakers have been struggling with supply chain issues, specifically a shortage of computer chips which has choked off vehicle production for much of the past two years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Crete Police release identity of man killed while skydiving
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game
Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez remained...
Detained woman seriously hurt when train hits police car
A STRATCOM gate at Offutt Air Force Base was closed briefly on Wednesday morning, Dec. 11,...
Chinese wireless tech could put Offutt Air Force Base and Nebraska missile silos at risk

Latest News

Seniors 65 and older who have had Covid-19 may have a substantially higher risk of being...
Study: Senior COVID patients may have increased risk of Alzheimer’s
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
‘Serial’ host: Evidence that freed Syed was long available
5-year-old born with half her heart fights for her life daily
FILE - Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills is shown before Game 2 of baseball's NL...
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed,’ and equity is slipping away