Bison host North Platte Boys Tennis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook boys tennis team was looking to keep up their top form from the Lexington Invite a few days ago against North Platte Bulldogs. Playing at home seemed to be a huge advantage for McCook as they did not disappoint the home crowd that came to support them. The Bison dominated from top to bottom against the Bulldogs as they had a clean sweep of a final team score of 9-0.

Some of the notables on the Bison side were the doubles Joel Miller and senior Payton Dellevoet continuing their undefeated streak as they defeated Cayden Roehrs and Parker Gin 8-1. The Bison’s number one, Nathaniel Miller, defeated Jace Kennel 8-1 as well.

Here’s a look at the official results of the match.

McCOOK

VS.

NORTH PLATTE

9/20/22

Site: McCOOK

SINGLES

1

Nathaniel Miller (11) VS Jace Kennel (11)

8-1 McC

2

Kaiden Porter (11) VS Levi Luenenborg (11)

8-2 McC

3

Lincoln Michaelis (11) VS Parker Ginn (11)

8-0 McC

4

Joel Miller (12) VS Landon Brott (12)

8-0 McC

5

Evan Humphrey (12) VS Nathan Unger (12)

8-3 McC

6

Payton Dellevoet (12) VS Trevor Matson (12)

8-3 McC

7

VS

8

VS

DOUBLES

1

Lincoln Michaelis (11) VS Nathan Unger (12)

Evan Humphrey (12) Landon Brott (12)

8-1 McC

2

Joel Miller (12) VS Cayden Roehrs (12)

Payton Dellevoet (12) Parker Ginn (11)

8-1 McC

3

Nathaniel Miller (11) VS Levi Luenenborg (11)

Kaiden Porter (11) Jace Kennel (11)

8-1 McC

4

VS

Final Score: McCOOK ___9____ N. PLATTE___0____

