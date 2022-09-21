Bison host North Platte Boys Tennis

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook boys tennis team was looking to keep up their top form from the Lexington Invite a few days ago against North Platte Bulldogs. Playing at home seemed to be a huge advantage for McCook as they did not disappoint the home crowd that came to support them. The Bison dominated from top to bottom against the Bulldogs as they had a clean sweep of a final team score of 9-0.

Some of the notables on the Bison side were the doubles Joel Miller and senior Payton Dellevoet continuing their undefeated streak as they defeated Cayden Roehrs and Parker Gin 8-1. The Bison’s number one, Nathaniel Miller, defeated Jace Kennel 8-1 as well.

Here’s a look at the official results of the match.

McCOOK

VS.

NORTH PLATTE

9/20/22

Site:   McCOOK

SINGLES

1

Nathaniel Miller  (11)        VS       Jace Kennel (11)

8-1  McC

2

Kaiden Porter  (11)             VS      Levi Luenenborg (11)

8-2  McC

3

Lincoln Michaelis (11)       VS      Parker Ginn (11)

8-0  McC

4

Joel Miller  (12)                  VS      Landon Brott (12)

8-0  McC

5

Evan Humphrey  (12)         VS      Nathan Unger (12)

8-3  McC

6

Payton Dellevoet (12)         VS      Trevor Matson (12)

8-3  McC

7

VS

8

VS

DOUBLES

1

Lincoln Michaelis (11)       VS        Nathan Unger (12)

Evan Humphrey (12)                       Landon Brott (12)

8-1  McC

2

Joel Miller (12)                   VS        Cayden Roehrs (12)

Payton Dellevoet (12)                      Parker Ginn (11)

8-1  McC

3

Nathaniel Miller (11)          VS        Levi Luenenborg (11)

Kaiden Porter (11)                           Jace Kennel (11)

8-1  McC

4

VS

Final Score: McCOOK ___9____       N. PLATTE___0____

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

