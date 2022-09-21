Bison host North Platte Boys Tennis
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The McCook boys tennis team was looking to keep up their top form from the Lexington Invite a few days ago against North Platte Bulldogs. Playing at home seemed to be a huge advantage for McCook as they did not disappoint the home crowd that came to support them. The Bison dominated from top to bottom against the Bulldogs as they had a clean sweep of a final team score of 9-0.
Some of the notables on the Bison side were the doubles Joel Miller and senior Payton Dellevoet continuing their undefeated streak as they defeated Cayden Roehrs and Parker Gin 8-1. The Bison’s number one, Nathaniel Miller, defeated Jace Kennel 8-1 as well.
Here’s a look at the official results of the match.
McCOOK
VS.
NORTH PLATTE
9/20/22
Site: McCOOK
SINGLES
1
Nathaniel Miller (11) VS Jace Kennel (11)
8-1 McC
2
Kaiden Porter (11) VS Levi Luenenborg (11)
8-2 McC
3
Lincoln Michaelis (11) VS Parker Ginn (11)
8-0 McC
4
Joel Miller (12) VS Landon Brott (12)
8-0 McC
5
Evan Humphrey (12) VS Nathan Unger (12)
8-3 McC
6
Payton Dellevoet (12) VS Trevor Matson (12)
8-3 McC
7
VS
8
VS
DOUBLES
1
Lincoln Michaelis (11) VS Nathan Unger (12)
Evan Humphrey (12) Landon Brott (12)
8-1 McC
2
Joel Miller (12) VS Cayden Roehrs (12)
Payton Dellevoet (12) Parker Ginn (11)
8-1 McC
3
Nathaniel Miller (11) VS Levi Luenenborg (11)
Kaiden Porter (11) Jace Kennel (11)
8-1 McC
4
VS
Final Score: McCOOK ___9____ N. PLATTE___0____
