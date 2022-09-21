Burglary charges for stealing two bags of chips from woman’s home

Mark Gutz of North Platte, mug shot
Mark Gutz of North Platte, mug shot(Lincoln County Detention Center)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An early evening chip theft has one North Platte man facing burglary charges.

A scary situation for a woman on Monday. The Lincoln County 911 Center got a call from a home in the area of Homestead Road and U.S. Highway 30 at 5:11 pm. The woman said a man was in her house, talking to himself. She told the 911 Center she was locked in her office, but the man was going room to room rummaging through her things.

The 62-year-old burglar, Mark Gutz of North Platte was found by Lincoln County Deputies right away, and he was arrested. In his possession at the time of the arrest, two bags of potato chips he admitted to taking.

