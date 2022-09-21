Cool and cloudy with rain chances Wednesday into Thursday; Warming during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Summer officially ends Wednesday, but it will not feel like it because the region will see cooler than average temperatures with chances of rain, persisting into the day Thursday. But going into the weekend, there will be a warming and clearing trend in the viewing area.

During the day Wednesday and Thursday, an area of high pressure is situated to our north and west and a cold front that moved through the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This will provide a northeasterly flow into the area and wiill give us the lift and instabiltiy that we need in order to see some rain and even embedded thunderstorm activity. Highs during this time will be cooler than normal, with values in the 50s to even low 60s with lows in the 40s. Rainfall amounts during this time frame will be between a .10 to .50 inch in the Nebraska Panhandle and .50 to 1 inch in Greater Nebraska with locally higher amounts.

Some well needed rainfall in store for the area Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, the area of high pressure that is situated to our north and west is going to seep towards the south and east, cutting off our moisture source and also clearing us out and moderating temperatures to near normal values, which will be in the upper 70s. A slight cooldown for Sunday is coming due to a weak cold front and that will drop temperatures down in the low 70s.

Warming and clearing conditions for the weekend (Andre Brooks)

