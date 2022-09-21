Hershey with the sweep over Kimball at home

Hershey Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers own a 9-4 record so far on the season as they welcome the Kimball Longhorns to town who are still searching for their first win. In the Panther’s previous match, they swept McCook at home and they look to keep that momentum going tonight against Kimball.

Hershey would take set one by a score of 25-12. Then, in a closely contested second set, it would also be the Panthers who rallied and came out on top by a final score of 25-21. The third set would also go to the Panthers 25-15 was the final. Hershey was able to get the sweep over Kimball 3-0 at home.

Hershey will improve to 10-4 on the season. The Panthers will return to action on September 24th at home against Bridgeport.

