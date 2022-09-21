Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions.

Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.

Morris and Chamberlin were both charged with Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana While in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana more than a pound. On Tuesday, prosecutors dropped the weapons charges and Morris and Chamberlin pleaded no contest to the remaining marijuana charge. Each is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Each could get up to two years in prison, one year probation and a $10,000 fine.

So far no-one’s been arrested for Shinpaugh’s murder. Police are still attempting to locate 24-year-old Romeo Chambers after a felony arrest warrant was issued in March for multiple charges including 2nd degree murder.

Another Kearney teenager connected to the murder will be sentenced in November for his part in the tragedy.

Zachary Walker, 19, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He had originally been charged with five counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a defaced firearm and one count of possession of marijuana more than one pound. Those charges were dropped in exchange for a no contest plea.

He will be sentenced Nov. 1. The max penalty for the attempted possession charge is 50 years in prison.

There were two other suspects connected to the Shinpaugh case.

On Feb. 11, Joseph Garcia was arrested following a traffic stop by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, in the area of 9900 Sioux Road, in Buffalo County. He was arrested without incident on an attempted robbery warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Garcia was shot and wounded during the Jan. 16 incident. He has been transferred to federal court on numerous assault and drug charges.

Chenona Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, is also charged with felony attempted robbery in the case. Her case is pending an October hearing in Buffalo County District Court.

Both Lemburg and Garcia were accused of robbing Morris and Chamberlin.

Kearney Police said the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd St. Court. Records listed the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Anyone with information regarding the Shinpaugh murder is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

