McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train

McCook, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook woman has died after crashing with an Amtrak Train early Tuesday.

In a press release, the McCook Police Department said McCook Public Safety Dispatch received a call at 4:01 a.m. reporting an injury accident involving a U-Haul and train.

The collision occurred on the railroad access road between the railroad tracks and East A St., in the area of East 11th St.

Police said the driver of the U-Haul, Courtney Steer, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the McCook Police Department are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.