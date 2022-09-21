Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission launches statewide Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program ahead of casino gaming

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for members of the public to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in gaming activities in Nebraska. The portal will include the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program and other problem gaming resources.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission encourages the public to exercise responsible gambling practices and to learn the signs of problem gaming ahead of full casino operations. The development of the Nebraska voluntary self-exclusion program is another step to enhance industry best practices to prevent problem gambling throughout the state.

“We recognize the excitement and anticipation for expanded gaming in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage. “Having mechanisms in place to mitigate the effects of harmful problem gaming is key to regulating a professional gaming industry. We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling and use the voluntary self-exclusion program if you or a loved one has an addiction.”

The portal is available at https://racingcommission.nebraska.gov/responsible-gaming

