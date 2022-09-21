North Platte defeats McCook at home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Softball Team has a 20-9 record so far on the season and is on a six-game winning streak. In their previous match-up, the Dawgs defeated Seward to win the North Platte Invite. The Dawgs welcome the 2-8 McCook Bison to town and, they look to keep their win streak alive.

After the first inning of play, the Dawgs were trailing McCook 1-0. The Dawgs would get the bats rolling later in the game and come back to win 4-2 over McCook.

North Platte will improve to 21-9 on the season, while McCook drops to 2-9. The Dawgs will return to action on September 22nd on the road at Chase County. The Bison return to action on September 24th on the road against Holdrege.

