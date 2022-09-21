North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before midnight on Sunday a 26-year old man was found shot in the chest at the Welcome INN in North Platte. The shooter was on scene when Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue responders arrived.

The call came into the Lincoln County 911 Center at 11:28, Saturday, September 17. No names are being released at this time, and no one is under arrest. The 26-year-old was taken to Great Plains Health and then flown to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for treatment. He is in serious but stable condition according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooter is identified as a man, living at the Welcome INN in North Platte. He is reported to have serious medical conditions. After the shooting the Lincoln County deputies took him to the Sheriff’s office for questioning. It was determined that he and the younger man are friends. After eating a late meal together, the young man began to drink heavily, and his older friend asked him to leave.

An argument began, and repeatedly the younger man was asked to leave. The report says the younger man was said to have begun to threaten his older friend, saying he was going to kill him. It is reported that the younger man took out a knife. The older man says he feared for his life and shot the younger male with a handgun he had.

The investigation continues, but investigators report the older man acted in self-defense. He was returned to his room, and no charges will be filed.

