North Platte places 2nd at the Ogallala Invite

North Platte Girl’s Golf
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team competed at the Ogallala Invite at Crandell Creek Golf Course. The Dawgs came away with second place with a team score of 331, and the Scottsbluff Bearcats took first with a team score of 313.

The team title isn’t the only award North Platte would come home with, Senior Karsen Morrison was the low medalist of the day after carding a 71.

Abbie Jones was the Dawgs’ second finisher on the day. Jones shot an 84 and finished in seventh place overall. Coming in third for North Platte was Hailey Matthews who shot an 18-hole score of 86, which was her personal best, and finished in eighth place overall. The fourth finisher for North Platte was Kaylee Carlson who shot 90 and came in eleventh place overall. And rounding out the Dawgs lineup was Madi Preece who finished with a 101 on the day.

North Platte will return to action on September 22nd at Lake Maloney Golf Course for a dual against Gothenburg.

