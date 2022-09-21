NPCC travels to MCC for a rematch of the Volleyball Court

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Knights are 5-10 so far in the 2022 season while the MCC Indians are 11-6. The last time these two teams met, the Indians traveled to North Platte and swept the Knights 3-0. This time the Knights will make the trip to McCook and are seeking revenge on the Indians.

In set one, it would be the Indians that took it 25-18 over the Knights. But, in set two North Platte would rally back and get the win over the Indians 25-23. The Knights were also able to get the win in the third set 25-21. McCook comes back in set four 25-27 to force a fifth set. In the fifth the Indians would come out with the win over the Knights 15-8.

NPCC will fall to 5-11 on the season, while McCook improves to 12-6 to get back up to .500. The Knights will return to action on September 23rd at home against McPherson College JV, while the Indians return to action on September 22nd on the road at Western Nebraska Community College.

