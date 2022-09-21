Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week.

The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.

Last Thursday at the Crete Airport, Suarez did a tandem jump with another man who died from his injuries. Authorities say their parachute deployed correctly, but the pair did not slow down enough as they descended to the ground.

That investigation is still ongoing.

