Arnold man killed in car vs. semi crash near Merna

MERNA, Neb. (NCN) - A car vs. semi collision has claimed the life of a central Nebraska man.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Highway 92, two miles west of Merna, just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Dan Osmond said 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater, of Arnold, was driving west when his car crossed the center line and hit the front driver’s side of a semi.

Osmond said both drivers were transported by ambulance to a Broken Bow hospital. Rosentrater was pronounced dead at the hospital. The semi driver was treated and released. The sheriff said Rosentrater was not wearing a seat belt.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Merna Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Fire and Rescue, Hunters Towing, and Trumbull Towing all assisted with the accident.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.