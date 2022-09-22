Arnold man killed in car vs. semi crash near Merna

By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERNA, Neb. (NCN) - A car vs. semi collision has claimed the life of a central Nebraska man.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Highway 92, two miles west of Merna, just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Dan Osmond said 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater, of Arnold, was driving west when his car crossed the center line and hit the front driver’s side of a semi.

Osmond said both drivers were transported by ambulance to a Broken Bow hospital. Rosentrater was pronounced dead at the hospital. The semi driver was treated and released. The sheriff said Rosentrater was not wearing a seat belt.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Merna Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Fire and Rescue, Hunters Towing, and Trumbull Towing all assisted with the accident.

