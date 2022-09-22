Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities

Bryan’s team is also raising money for students interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.
Attention Luke Bryan fans, a concert planned for Thursday night might surprise you.
By Johan Marin
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert.

Andrew Stock says Luke Bryan’s team chose his alfalfa field for its softness and cleanliness.

“As a farmer, we’re pretty well done for the year,” Stock said. “So, that’s what they were looking for they needed a field large enough to hold an event like this.”

Thursday night’s concert will be part of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour.

Stock said Bryan’s team wants to highlight agriculture and rural communities while also raising money for students interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.

“His reasoning for the farm tour is he likes to get people out in the country and see what we do as farmers,” Stock said.

Chad Korte, chief deputy director of Cass County Management, said he expects the concert to be jam-packed and he said his team will ensure traffic will flow on the country road.

“So, they got parking set up on the other side of 298th and South and this field here,” Korte said. “There will be plenty of parking here; the two routes to come in will be on Waverly Road and 298th Street all the other roads around here will be blocked off.”

For Stock, knowing there will be a lot of people, he is excited.

“It’s interesting to have so many people come out here to our farm normally it’s a quiet small town of 250 people,” Stock said.

Stock said he hopes everyone who attends the concert has a good time and sees the importance of agriculture.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

