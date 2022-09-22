Mixology tips on date night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Date Night at the Cedar Room is happening once again. It’s a seasonal event where mixologists teach guests how to make specific holiday mixed drinks. It’s also a time for guests to test out new appetizers that could potentially be added to their food menu.

Tickets are $45 a piece and are good for two people but must be purchased in advance. That ticket is good for the cocktail-making class, where guests will also be able to test out their drinks when they’re done.

“We actually have a full fall cocktail menu here at The Cedar Room and we have everything from pumpkin to black walnut, maple, cinnamon, and a lot of those warm fall flavors that you think of when getting together for the holidays,” head mixologist Amber Plaster said. “Come on out and try some of our great cocktails; we have such a great time making them.”

This event is for people 21 and up.

