Mixology tips on date night

Date night at the Cedar Room
Date night at the Cedar Room(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Date Night at the Cedar Room is happening once again. It’s a seasonal event where mixologists teach guests how to make specific holiday mixed drinks. It’s also a time for guests to test out new appetizers that could potentially be added to their food menu.

Tickets are $45 a piece and are good for two people but must be purchased in advance. That ticket is good for the cocktail-making class, where guests will also be able to test out their drinks when they’re done.

“We actually have a full fall cocktail menu here at The Cedar Room and we have everything from pumpkin to black walnut, maple, cinnamon, and a lot of those warm fall flavors that you think of when getting together for the holidays,” head mixologist Amber Plaster said. “Come on out and try some of our great cocktails; we have such a great time making them.”

This event is for people 21 and up.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
McCook woman killed in Amtrak Train collision
McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
The investigation continues, but investigators report the older man acted in self-defense. He...
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
(File)
Fatal crash on Hwy 14 near Central City

Latest News

Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
KNOP Base Map 9-21-2022
Rain and cooler air the weather story through mid-week
Kearney teens face sentencing for murder-related drug convictions.
Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder
Newsmakers: Backyard Barbecue and Change Wars.
News 2 Midday -Newsmakers BBQ and Change Ward