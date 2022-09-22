Nebraska Men’s Basketball to make minimum of 20 BTN appearances in 2022-23

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska men’s basketball program will make at least 20 regular-season appearances on the Big Ten Network, as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced TV designations for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Thursday morning.

In all, 19 of the Huskers’ 20 Big Ten games will be available on BTN, as well as NU’s non-conference matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 20. The network will also carry the first three days of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament from Chicago from March 8-10. The only Big Ten game not televised on BTN is the Sunday, Feb. 19 game against Maryland which will be on FS1 beginning at 4 p.m.

Of Nebraska’s 20 Big Ten regular-season games, only two will have 8 p.m. tipoffs (Jan. 10 vs. Illinois; Feb. 28 vs. Michigan State), while all five of Nebraska’s weekend games will feature afternoon start times.

With Thursday’s announcement, 27 of Nebraska’s 31 regular-season games will be televised, as NU’s games against St. John’s (Nov. 17), Boston College (Nov. 30) and Creighton (Dec. 4) as well as the three games in the ESPN Events Invitational had been announced previously. Start times and broadcast info for Nebraska’s games against Boston College and against Kansas State in Kansas City (Dec. 17) will be announced at a later date.

In addition, the Huskers will make four appearances on B1G+, beginning with NU’s exhibition opener against Chadron State on Sunday, Oct. 23. NU’s regular-season games against Maine and Omaha as well as the Battle in the Vault game against Queens University will be available online on B1G+. a

Currently, several season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are available. Full-season packages start at $120 and feature 15 games, including all 10 Big Ten matchups. In addition, the Six-Game Mini-Plan is now available which allows fans to pick 300 Level seats for any six games during the 2023-23 season for just $30 while supplies last.

The Battle in the Vault event on Dec. 20 is not included in NU season-ticket packages. Fans can purchase tickets for the three games, which also includes a matchup between Drake and Mississippi State, by visiting Ticketmaster.com or Pinnaclebankarena.com

Fans can get their first look at the 2022-23 Huskers next Friday, Sept. 30, as Opening Night with Husker Hoops. The free event features scrimmages by both the Husker men’s and women’s programs as well as a performance from rising rap star EST Gee. The event starts at 7 p.m. and fans can claim free General Admission tickets by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.