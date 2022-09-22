Seminar helps guide North Platte residents through planning for the future

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local financial planner Yoko Lawing held a seminar on Wednesday reminding attendees that it is important to plan for the future.

Lawyer Glenn Van Velson was also a speaker at the event.

The two spent an hour talking about how to properly plan for retirement, but also all of the disasters that life can throw at a person.

They stressed that it is important so save money and plan now so that it doesn’t have to become a worry later on in life.

Van Velson also stressed the importance of planning for your estate after death and making sure to keep your will up to date.

