Seminar helps guide North Platte residents through planning for the future

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Local financial planner Yoko Lawing held a seminar on Wednesday reminding attendees that it is important to plan for the future.

Lawyer Glenn Van Velson was also a speaker at the event.

The two spent an hour talking about how to properly plan for retirement, but also all of the disasters that life can throw at a person.

They stressed that it is important so save money and plan now so that it doesn’t have to become a worry later on in life.

Van Velson also stressed the importance of planning for your estate after death and making sure to keep your will up to date.

