Watercolor painting gifted to North Platte Community Playhouse

On Wednesday afternoon, Jack and Dorris Ashley donated an antique water color painting to the North Platte Community Playhouse.
News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday afternoon, Jack and Dorris Ashley donated an antique water color painting to the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The Ashleys moved out of North Platte years ago after many years were spent donating their time to the theater. As they were going through their things, they felt that this painting should return home and be gifted to the theater.

According to Jack Ashley’s daughter, her father spent a lot of time working on the theater.

“When dad retired, his full time job became doing construction projects here. He probably spent more time here than he did in his day job.”

The painting will be on display at the playhouse for their opening show of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” which opens on September 23.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
McCook woman killed in Amtrak Train collision
McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train
The investigation continues, but investigators report the older man acted in self-defense. He...
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
Mark Gutz of North Platte, mug shot
Burglary charges for stealing two bags of chips from woman’s home

Latest News

Nebraska junior Keisei Tominaga
Nebraska Men’s Basketball to make minimum of 20 BTN appearances in 2022-23
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
Pinnacle Bank Arena
Regents to consider alcohol sales for Husker basketball, beginning of Memorial Stadium renovations