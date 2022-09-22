Watercolor painting gifted to North Platte Community Playhouse

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday afternoon, Jack and Dorris Ashley donated an antique water color painting to the North Platte Community Playhouse.

The Ashleys moved out of North Platte years ago after many years were spent donating their time to the theater. As they were going through their things, they felt that this painting should return home and be gifted to the theater.

According to Jack Ashley’s daughter, her father spent a lot of time working on the theater.

“When dad retired, his full time job became doing construction projects here. He probably spent more time here than he did in his day job.”

The painting will be on display at the playhouse for their opening show of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” which opens on September 23.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.