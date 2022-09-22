Wet and cool Thursday; A fall-like weekend ahead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- A cool, cloudy and wet Thursday will be followed by a nice and fall-like weekend ahead for the viewing area.

Due to an area of high pressure to our north and cold fronts to our south, these forces combined will allow for us to see cloudy conditions with chances of rain throughout the region Thursday. Highs will hav a hard time getting out of the 50s with winds being on the breezy side, about 5 to 15 mph to near 20 mph in some spots. The overnight lows will drop into the 40s with the clouds clearing out and the winds calming down some. The additional amount of rainfall expected with this event is between a trace to .50 of an inch of rain with locally higher amounts.

More rainfall is anticipated during the day Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, we will be trading the jackets and umbrellas to the sweaters and jeans this weekend with sunny skies and temperatures more average for this time of year with highs in the low to upper 70s to near 80. The reason why conditions will be improving is because we will see the area of high pressure to our north will be moving southeast and that will allow for the conditions to moderate Friday into Saturday. But going into Saturday night into Sunday, a weak cold front moves through and that will allow for the temperatures to drop slightly for your Sunday. No rainfall is anticipated with this cold front.

A fall like weekend is on tap for the region (Andre Brooks)

