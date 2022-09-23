Anselmo-Merna hosts Mullen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Mullen traveled to Merna today to take on the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes and took the victory 46-14

After a stop on 4th and 1 the Broncos took over possession and on the first play of the drive Luke Durfee took the hand-off and nearly broke free for a score. Mullen would punch it in three plays later though as Eli Paxton slipped through the defense to find the end-zone.

On the ensuing kick, Anselmo-Merna’s Josiah Griffiths would find the edge and take it back all the way as the Coyotes would cut the deficit to 2. Mullen would pull away however as they cruise to the victory 46-14.

Next up for the Broncos (3-2) is a road trip to take on Leyton on September 30th, while the Coyotes (2-3) will travel to take on Sandhills-Thedford on the 30th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.