Anselmo-Merna hosts Mullen

Mullen made the trip to take on Anselmo-Merna Thursday evening.
Mullen made the trip to take on Anselmo-Merna Thursday evening.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Mullen traveled to Merna today to take on the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes and took the victory 46-14

After a stop on 4th and 1 the Broncos took over possession and on the first play of the drive Luke Durfee took the hand-off and nearly broke free for a score. Mullen would punch it in three plays later though as Eli Paxton slipped through the defense to find the end-zone.

On the ensuing kick, Anselmo-Merna’s Josiah Griffiths would find the edge and take it back all the way as the Coyotes would cut the deficit to 2. Mullen would pull away however as they cruise to the victory 46-14.

Next up for the Broncos (3-2) is a road trip to take on Leyton on September 30th, while the Coyotes (2-3) will travel to take on Sandhills-Thedford on the 30th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnold man killed in car vs. semi crash near Merna
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
McCook woman killed in Amtrak Train collision
McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train
The investigation continues, but investigators report the older man acted in self-defense. He...
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend

Latest News

Nebraska junior Keisei Tominaga
Nebraska Men’s Basketball to make minimum of 20 BTN appearances in 2022-23
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
NPCC introduces Men's & Women's Golf
Mid-Plains introduces Men’s & Women’s Golf at NPCC
Lindsey's Look Live Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Package
Lindsey's Live Look Nebraska vs. Oklahoma Package