Battle of Unbeatens Friday in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Unbeaten Saint Pat’s plays host to undefeated Sandhills Valley Friday at Knights of Columbus field in North Platte.

News 2′s Jon Allen met with both teams ahead of this Friday’s match-up and learned how they are preparing.

“We’ve struggled in the past few years of getting things done,” said Sandhills Valley Head Coach Luke Connell, “but hey, number one is coming, so maybe a little bit more intensity, maybe a little more focus driven.”

“We just have to be disciplined in our approach,” said Saint Pat’s Head Coach Kevin Dodson, “as I said, they are going to be a very talented physical team, and I expect this to be a four quarter football game”

One key to the game is how will Sandhills Valley deal with Saint Pat’s speed on the edges in the rushing game.

“We just need to stop their running backs in the backfield because they are so fast and quick,” said Senior Running Back and Linebacker Jaxton Starr, “we’ve just been trying to contain everybody so they can’t just get outside and run.”

One thing is for sure though, the atmosphere in North Platte should be amazing with just 30 miles separating these two teams.

“Anytime you play at home you know it’s a good night,” said Dodson, “and we like playing here at Knights of Columbus Field, and we know Sandhills Valley is excited about this game, and we know their communities are excited, so we expect to have a great atmosphere her Friday evening.”

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.