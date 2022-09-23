Big announcement for 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concerts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country music fans get ready to buy tickets for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Day Viaero Summer Jam concerts. It’s an all-country line-up.

Being announced today, the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series tickets go on sale next Wednesday for Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean. No announcement until late October on supporting acts coming.

“We go out and swing for the fences every year. I know fans have been anxiously waiting to hear about our plans for 2023, and I think this has been worth the wait.”

Johnson was recently nominated for 4 CMA awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. He was also nominated for Video of the Year and Single of the Year for “Til You Can’t”. Johnson’s recently released a double album titled “Human” which debuted at the top of the Country Album Charts. It might be daunting to launch a massive endeavor like a double album, but not for country superstar Cody Johnson, an artist MusicRow predicts “just might be the future of real country music.” For him, it was quite the opposite. “I literally felt like I was just window shopping. Like I was a millionaire in a diamond shop. I was like, ‘I want that one. I want that one, I want that one,’” he says. “And then when we added all those songs up, we had 18 that we knew we had to record.”

Aldean is a highly decorated artist with multiple CMA, ACM, and AMA Awards, including being named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times. He is nominated for this year’s CMA Musical Event of the Year for his duet with Carrie Underwood called “If I Didn’t Love You”. The multi-platinum entertainer has learned a thing or two about the music he has made over the past 16 years, but as far as he’s come, Aldean always looks back home to Macon, Georgia. Both where he is from and how far he has taken his signature sound is reflected throughout his 10th studio album MACON, GEORGIA, as the expansive release “kicks off his career’s next era” (Tennessean) with 20 new tunes and 10 unheard live tracks showcasing everything he does. Aldean has bolstered 27 No. One hits 15 billion streams and has sold more than 20 million albums.

Notably, seven of Aldean’s previous studio albums have been certified PLATINUM or more and he has the most Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artist, since making his chart debut in 2005.

“These guys are both great artists and we’re fortunate that everything lined up for us to bring them to North Platte in 2023,” said Fudge. “Putting these lineups together is always a challenge, but we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Support acts for both concerts will be announced soon.

Pricing for the concerts ranges from $46 to $125 plus taxes and fees for Cody Johnson and $60

to $172 plus taxes and fees for Jason Aldean.

