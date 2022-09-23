Cozad host triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Haymakers took on the Sutherland Sailors in the first game of the triangular Thursday night.

Sutherland seemed plenty in control in the first set.

Then, Montana Saylor and Fallyn Elfedt gave the Lady Sailors the momentum they needed to win the first set, 25-15.

In the second set, it was more of the Sailors as they got out to a quick 4-0 lead to begin the second set. The Haymakers weren’t going down easily though, as they answered with four straight points of their own that got Cozad back on track. Regan Schroeder and Kelseigh Romero were key catalysts in the Haymakers’ come to win the second set, 25-19.

In the third and final set, it was a back and forth battle between the two teams, which found themselves tied up at 24 a piece. For the Haymakers, it was Schroeder who saved the day, getting back to back kills that gave the Haymakers the victory, 26-24, beating the Lady Sailors two sets to one.

In game number two, it was Sutherland playing against the Maxwell Wildcats. Just like the first game, Sutherland got hot early. Leading the way was Junior Montana Saylor, who helped the Sailors win set one 25-15. At the beginning of set two, though, the wildcats showed fierce determination, getting out to an early 7-1 lead. After Sutherland called a timeout, the Sailors went on a run of their own as they scored 15 out of the next 22 points to go up 16-14. With momentum all on the Sailors’ side, they finished off on the back of a few aces from Graceyn Elfeldt to win the set 25-16 as they swept the Wilcats 2-0.

In the final matchup of the triangular, the Haymakers took on the Wildcats of Maxwell. Cozad got going early as they were in control from the jump to successfully take the first set. The Wildcats, with their backs against the wall looking to force a third set, got out to an early 7-1 lead and went up as much as 22-10. Jocelyn Cheek put the team on her back in that second set as the Wildcats successfully forced a third set.

In the third set, the Wildcats remained resilient and competitive through the set, but the Haymakers were just too much to handle on their home court and they got the win 25-17 in the last set.

