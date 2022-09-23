Volunteer Day touches the surface of help needed in community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - To give back to the places it calls home, First Interstate Bank, a community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, is held its fifth annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday, Sept. 14. First Interstate locations closed that day at noon, giving its employees paid time to volunteer through nearly 400 separate service projects in its communities.

In North Platte, the volunteers picked the Salvation Army as the non-profit to help.

Half of the First Interstate Bank employees helped last Wednesday on the north side of town, helping with the Kettle Ball and Santa Cop campaigns. The other half worked together at the Salvation Army’s Family Store, working in the warehouse.

Commercial Group Manager of First Interstate Bank of North Platte Troy Brandt said the people at the Salvation Army were very grateful for the help.

Salvation Army’s Major Lynneta Poff said the warehouse had a huge pile of donations at least feet tall in need of sorting.

“It was about an $840 value for their manpower and those hours, and that was an amazing giveback to the community.”

Lori Gutherless works at the Salvation Army’s Family Store. She said without the help of the employees from First Interstate Bank, they would still be sifting through the large pile of donations. “They were here for four hours and helped us and it was like something we couldn’t get done in a week with our staff and everything,”

“It was amazing to have their help and we appreciate it.”

“This day concentrates and magnifies the efforts of our wonderful employees, who give generously to the places where they live and work,” said Kevin Riley, President and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. “We are honored to celebrate the power of community with our neighbors today.”

“There is a huge need for people to volunteer. We all get so busy with our lives that we sometimes forget to share our time and talents. The Salvation Army does so much for us, but they were grateful for our help.”

The overarching philanthropic focus for this year’s Volunteer Day is anchored in combating poverty, hunger, and homelessness. However, employees were empowered to select service projects that cater to the specific needs of their communities. First Interstate’s Volunteer Day microsite has a complete list of these service projects organized by location, and includes project descriptions, event locations, and on-site points of contact.

Although First Interstate’s branch offices will be closed in the afternoon, the Client Contact Center will be fully staffed and available to assist clients from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Clients can also visit ATMs or use online banking or the mobile banking app for immediate banking needs. Regular branch and service hours will resume on Thursday, September 15.

An Attitude of Gratitude

Giving back on Volunteer Day is not just a one-and-done focus for First Interstate; it’s a philanthropic philosophy employees bring to life every day.

“Investing in our communities, whether through local sponsorships, donations, volunteer efforts, or business development, is what makes us who we are — a full-service community bank offering a unique set of products and services, yes, but more importantly, a trusted community partner and neighbor,” Riley said.

During the past three months, First Interstate brought this commitment to life through its inaugural “Believe in Local” campaign, awarding 40 separate $25,000 gifts to deserving nonprofits in its service area, totaling $1 million. First Interstate’s annual Volunteer Day underscores and punctuates these efforts, amplifying the Bank’s impact to never-before-seen levels.

Making a Difference in the Places the Bank Calls Home

In addition to Volunteer Day and Believe in Local, First Interstate champions other innovative philanthropy-focused programs, including Teach Children to Save, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, Coats and More, and Get Smart About Credit.

Additionally, through its volunteer match program, First Interstate pays nonprofits $10 for each hour First Interstate employees volunteer at their organizations (minimum of 10 hours). First Interstate also matches employee donations to nonprofits and donates 2% of our net income before taxes to charitable organizations. For more information related to how First Interstate contributes to the health and happiness of the places it calls home, please take a peek at our Community Scorecard.

About First Interstate

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and Wealth Management services across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 300 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of Company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations. To learn more, please visit www.firstinterstate.com.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.