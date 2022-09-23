Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson to headline concert series at 2023 NEBRASKAland Days

By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Country artists Jason Aldean and Cody Johnson will headline the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Summer Jam concert series in North Platte.

The NEBRASKAland Days team made the big announcement Friday at Viaero Wireless, the concert series sponsor.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday. Johnson will perform Friday, June 23 and the Aldean concert is Saturday, June 24. Supporting acts will be announced in late October.

Most county fans will be familiar with Aldean, who has been named Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music three times. One of his latest hits is a duet with Carrie Underwood called “If I Didn’t Love You”.

Johnson was recently nominated for four CMA awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. A song you’ve likely heard on country radio is “Til You Can’t”.

“These guys are both great artists and we’re fortunate that everything lined up for us to bring them to North Platte in 2023,” Fudge said. “Putting these lineups together is always a challenge, but we couldn’t be happier with the result.”

Pricing for the concerts ranges from $46 to $125 plus taxes and fees for Cody Johnson and $60 to $172 plus taxes and fees for Jason Aldean.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

