Lenders approved for Sustainable Beef

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The latest development in the sustainable beef project here in North Platte was the approval of the contract. On Thursday morning, at the city council meeting, they talked and confirmed which lenders will be involved with the project.

Work to be done on this $325 million project could not proceed until all the funding is accounted for. Now that they have the vendor to help out with the funding in Cobank, they are ready to take the next steps in what should take about two years.

“This is a step to get closer to everything being in place for the developer and the project. You’ll see action on the site very soon as there’s equipment out there right now and you can see the excavation and the fill going in very soon, “Chairman of the Community Redevelopment Authority Greg Wilke stated.

Details of the specifics of how the funding is allocated will be available in the near future.

