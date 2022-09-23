Nebraska guard Sam Haiby out for season due to injury

Sam Haiby
Sam Haiby(NU Athletic Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska guard Sam Haiby will miss the 2022-23 women’s basketball season with a leg injury, Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Friday.

A two-time All-Big Ten selection on and off the court, Haiby is the only Husker women’s basketball player in history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points (1,381), 500 rebounds (532) and 400 assists (414). She currently ranks No. 8 at Nebraska in career assists and No. 15 in career points.

“We are obviously disappointed that Sammi will not be on the court with us this season,” Williams said, “but she remains a critical member of our team. We will continue to lean on her for leadership and guidance.”

A four-time letter winner and two-time team captain who has played 117 games over the past four seasons, Haiby was a second-team All-Big Ten choice as a junior in 2020-21 when she averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Last season, playing alongside fellow All-Big Ten honorees Jaz Shelley, Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne, Haiby helped the Huskers to the NCAA Tournament by averaging 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists on her way to honorable-mention all-conference accolades.

A graduate student at Nebraska in 2022-23, Haiby earned her bachelor’s degree as a nutrition and health sciences major in May of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnold man killed in car vs. semi crash near Merna
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
The investigation continues, but investigators report the older man acted in self-defense. He...
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
McCook woman killed in Amtrak Train collision
McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train

Latest News

Nebraska junior Keisei Tominaga
Nebraska Men’s Basketball to make minimum of 20 BTN appearances in 2022-23
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph talks about the Huskers
Husker fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game
Huskers start fall season with win over Creighton