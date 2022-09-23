North Platte hosts Gothenburg for their last home event of the season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team hosts the Gothenburg Swedes at Lake Maloney Golf course for their final home event of the season. In North Platte’s previous meet, the Ogallala Invite, they came away with a second-place finish with a team score of 331. The Gothenburg Swedes previously competed at the Dawson County Tournament and came away with a team win.

The format for the dual was a scramble. Two players from each team were paired together to play against two players from the opposing team. Below are the results from the dual.

North Platte:

Karsen Morrison & Abbie Jones: 30

Kaylee Carlson & Hailey Matthews: 37

Emily Hansen & Winnie Haneborg: 47

Madi Preece & Haylie Welk-Meyer: 48

Emma Baade & Amelia Wenberg: 42

Chantel Vargas & Presley Pettera: 51

Gothenburg:

Ellarey Harm & Jada Rubalcava: 43

Adi Bartels & Sophia Aden: 49

Emma Peterson & Sarah Sander: 56

Madi Cornwell & Kaylee Olsen: 46

Becca Crown & Lyndsey Anderson: 61

Christina Sheperd & Addison Burkink: 61

North Platte comes away with a 5-1 win over Gothenburg. The Dawgs will return to action on September 26th at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in a dual against Kearney. The Swedes return to action on September 26th at Cozad County Club for an invitational.

