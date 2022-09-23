North Platte leaders approves consent for lenders for Sustainable Beef, LLC

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority passed a resolution approving consent to assignments for Sustainable Beef LLC redevelopment for lenders during an early meeting Thursday.

Chairman of the North Platte Community Redevelopment Authority Greg Wilke said, “This is a step to get closer to putting everything in place for the developer and the project. “You will see action on the site very soon as the equipment is out there right now, and you will see the excavation and the fill going in very soon. It could be a two-year completion date from what I’m being told.”

In regards to CoBank, CoBank is based in Colorado and is part of the U.S. Farm Credit System, providing loans and financial services to agribusiness, rural infrastructure, and farm credit customers in all 50 states. Kingfisher is included as well.

In July, the North Platte City Council approved the sale of an old retired lagoon on the city’s east side. The city sold the 80-acre site to the Community Redevelopment Authority for $142,500. The transaction will pave the way for the construction of Sustainable Beef LLC’s beef plant.

