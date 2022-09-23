North Platte Volleyball hosts Hastings

North Platte Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs own a 5-13 record so far on the season and get set to host the 9-7 Hastings Tigers on the Volleyball Court. In the Dawgs’ previous match they faced Lincoln North Star and fell 2-0. The Dawgs hope to steady the ship against Hastings on their home court.

After playing from behind the entire set in set one, the Dawgs fall to the Tigers 25-20. The Dawgs come back to tie it two sets apiece winning set four 25-20 to force a fifth set.

In the fifth set, Hastings wins it by a final score of 15-10. North Platte will drop to a 5-14 record on the season. The Dawgs return to action on September 29th on the road at Aurora.

