Rec Center Renovation Campaign Kickoff

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Rec Center renovation campaign held a kickoff event Wednesday at Blackledge Park downtown.

People could stop by and pick up yard signs showing their support for the ballot measure and also purchase T-shirts showing support as well. The measure would see a half cent sales tax increase to pay for much needed renovations to the Rec Center, Cody Pool, and the relocation of the skate park.

“The improvements that would be made are proposed,” said Cassie Condon, Vice President of the Chamber and Development Corporation, “about a 45 million dollar improvement to the North Platte Recreation Center, and a $7 million upgrade to the North Platte Cody Pool, and then also the relocation of the skate park.”

The Rec Center was built in 1976, and has seen no major upgrades or renovations since it’s building, the only work put into the building is regular maintenance to keep it operational. Cody Pool is even older, having been finished in 1951, and hasn’t seen any major renovations since the 1980′s.

The total cost of the measure is $62.5 Million with $45 Million of that going to the renovations of the Rec Center building.

The fate of the measure will be know on Election Day, November 8th.

