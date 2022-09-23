Rec Center Renovation Campaign Kickoff

Rec Center Campaign Kickoff
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Rec Center renovation campaign held a kickoff event Wednesday at Blackledge Park downtown.

People could stop by and pick up yard signs showing their support for the ballot measure and also purchase T-shirts showing support as well. The measure would see a half cent sales tax increase to pay for much needed renovations to the Rec Center, Cody Pool, and the relocation of the skate park.

“The improvements that would be made are proposed,” said Cassie Condon, Vice President of the Chamber and Development Corporation, “about a 45 million dollar improvement to the North Platte Recreation Center, and a $7 million upgrade to the North Platte Cody Pool, and then also the relocation of the skate park.”

The Rec Center was built in 1976, and has seen no major upgrades or renovations since it’s building, the only work put into the building is regular maintenance to keep it operational. Cody Pool is even older, having been finished in 1951, and hasn’t seen any major renovations since the 1980′s.

The total cost of the measure is $62.5 Million with $45 Million of that going to the renovations of the Rec Center building.

The fate of the measure will be know on Election Day, November 8th.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arnold man killed in car vs. semi crash near Merna
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
McCook woman killed in Amtrak Train collision
McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train
The investigation continues, but investigators report the older man acted in self-defense. He...
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend

Latest News

Rec Center Campaign Kickoff
Rec Center Campaign Kickoff
KNOP Base Map 9-22-2022
Rain and cool air moves out; more sunshine on the way
AAA Discovery Crew travel contest
AAA offering opportunity of a lifetime to 8th graders
The National Highway Safety Administration says a vehicle or person is involved in a collision...
Troopers join Rail Safety Week with “Operation Clear Track”