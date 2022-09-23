Seasonable and nice conditions for the first weekend of Fall

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a couple of cool,cloudy and rainy days, the sun has returned with temperatures feeling like Fall during the first weekend of the season.

With high pressure in control during the day Friday, we are going to see temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 in some locations with winds coming out of the west, with speeds around 5 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Sunny skies will be the theme of the skyfront, with hardly any clouds in the sky. During the overnight hours Friday, temperatures will crank down into the 40s with mainly crystal clear conditions.

Mild with pleasant conditions during the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures will start out in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mainly nice skies Saturday with winds turning in the northwest direction with speeds around 5 to 15mph due to a cold front that will be moving through during the day. No rainfall is expected with this cold front. During the day Sunday, because of the cold front, the temperatures will be lowered slightly to the low to mid 70s with nothing but sunny skies. A moderation in temperatures will ensue during the workweek, with an area of high pressure mvoign towards the south and east, allowing values to be near to slightly above average for this time of year.

A gorgeous and mild weekend ahead for the region (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.