Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning.

Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation shows that a GMC K2500 driven by a juvenile and a Chevrolet Avalanche collided in the westbound traffic lane. Both vehicles were occupied solely by a driver.

The driver of the Chevrolet Avalanche, 42-year-old Scott Sorensen of Seward, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The juvenile driver was transported by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details from the crash are still being investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were assisted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. York Fire and Rescue, Waco Fire and Rescue and Utica Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.

