UNL Extension office hosts food safety course

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, the UNL Extension office in North Platte offered a course to the public on how to stay safe when preparing or handling food.

The course is generally focused on basics for those who work in the food industry, but was attended by people from a variety of workplaces, from healthcare facilities to churches.

It started off by reviewing handwashing techniques, but later moved on to safety concerns with food, like undercooking meat and how to properly refrigerate food.

“There are lots of little, itty bitty steps that go together to create the safest food safety environment to consume food in,” says Brenda Aufdenkamp, an instructor for the course.

