Wreaths Across America reaches out to North Platte community for help

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wreaths Across America is starting to gear up for their holiday season and that means they need your help.

The goal of the organization is to put a wreath on every veteran’s tomb stone. Wreaths cost $15 each, and they are encouraging anyone who can donate to do so.

According to the Quarter Master of the VFW Post 1504, David Began, the end goal of Post 1504 is to have one wreath on every grave in Fort McPherson by their ceremony on Dec. 17.

“Last year we got 2,800 wreaths, which covered a little over a third of the cemetery,” Began said. “We would like to cover the cemetery but we’re talking 6,000 plus wreaths, so any help we can get we appreciate.”

