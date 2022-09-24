Arthur County football visits Paxton

By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Arthur County Wolves made the trip down to take on the Paxton Tigers on Friday evening.

And this one started out tight as the Wolves would get on the board first on big pass from Talan Storer would find Dakota Storer for the touchdown. On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolves tried to surprise the Tigers with an onside kick, but Paxton’s Noah Coppersmith was ready for it and gave the Tigers a short field. The Wolves would lead by just 2 at the half, but would pull away to win this one, 60-30.

Next on the schedule for Paxton (0-4) is a Thursday night match-up with Brady, while Arthur County will host Southwest on Friday september 30th.

