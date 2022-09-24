The Bison travel to Sidney to face the Red Raiders

McCook Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The unbeaten McCook Bison travel to Sidney with their perfect 4-0 record to face the 2-2 Red Raiders. In their previous match-up, the Bison faced Holdrege and got the win 42-7. McCook hopes to keep all their good momentum going on the road at Sidney to come away with another win.

McCook is able to keep their perfect season going with a 38-13 win on the road against the Red Raiders and improve to 5-0 on the season. The Bison will return to action on September 30th at home against Ogallala.

