Cozad hosts Broken Bow

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Broken Bow traveled to Cozad Friday night, and they brought their A game. Their defense was put to the test for the final drive of the half and Conner Wells made the huge tackle on fourth down to end the half with a shut out. The Indians try to answer in the second half, and on their first possession on third down, a great defensive play by Zack Gaffney forces the Haymakers to fourth down and the Indians cruise to victory, 42-19.

