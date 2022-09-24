Cozad hosts Broken Bow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Broken Bow traveled to Cozad Friday night, and they brought their A game. Their defense was put to the test for the final drive of the half and Conner Wells made the huge tackle on fourth down to end the half with a shut out. The Indians try to answer in the second half, and on their first possession on third down, a great defensive play by Zack Gaffney forces the Haymakers to fourth down and the Indians cruise to victory, 42-19.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.