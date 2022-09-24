Gothenburg hosted Chadron Cardinals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Gothenburg Swedes hosted the Chadron Cardinals.

Friday night. Both teams were coming off a win, and both teams were looking to keep their season going on the right track.

In the first quarter, both teams scored a touchdown on their opening drives. The momentum shifts, however, when Wes Geiken makes a huge interception at the 30-yard line, giving the Swedes the ball.

A few plays later, Jake Burge, who had a huge game, rushed the ball in the endzone to give the Swedes a 14-7 lead. At halftime, Chadron gets the ball back, and Quinn Bailey runs the ball from the 50-yard line all the way into the endzone to tie the game at 14 a piece.

Before people got back to their seats for halftime Tra Rossell returned the kickoff all the way for a touchdown to give Gothenburg a 21-14 lead.

The Swedes get their defense going, forcing the Cardinals to punt and regaining possession.

This time it was Geiken for the quarterback keeper for the touchdown, putting the Swedes up 28-14.

The Cardinals are desperate for a comeback. Broc Berry throws it to Malachi Swallow for a big gain of 25 yards to put the Cards in good field position. Where they would go and make a dent in the deficit they are down seven.

The Chadron forces the Swedes to punt and retain possession with less than four minutes remaining.

Berry throws deep to Xander Provance in double coverage and drags the defenders with him for a touchdown.

With under 2 minutes to play, the Swedes, on second down on the 40 yard line, Geiken hit Burge over the top of the defense to take the lead with one minute remaining.

The Cards got the ball back but the Swedes were too much to handle and pulled off the upset, 35-28.

