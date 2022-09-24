Hershey falls at home to Mitchell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-3 Hershey Panthers welcome the unbeaten 4-0 Mitchell Tigers to town for a match-up under the lights on the football field. In the Panther’s previous match-up they faced Holyoke and lost 32-19. The Panthers look to get back in the win column and hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

Late in the third quarter, the Panthers trail the Tigers 35-0, and before the teams could get into the locker room for the half the Tigers make it a 42-0 lead over Hershey.

Mitchell will go on to get the win over Hershey by a final score of 49-0. Hershey will drop to 1-4 on the season. The Panthers return to action on September 30th at Chase County.

