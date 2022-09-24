Lexington hosts Hastings

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lexington took on Hastings.

Both teams are looking for their first wins of the season.

It was all defense in the first quarter as both teams failed to score, but Daven Naylor had a few quaterback keepers to help give the Minutemen good field position.

A few plays later, Naylor uses his arm again to find Jase Carpenter, who scores in the endzone, giving them the first score of the game. Hastings will come back and win their first game in overtime, 21-14.

