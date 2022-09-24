North Platte travels to Kearney to face the Bearcats

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-2 North Platte Bulldogs hit the road and travel to Kearney to face the unbeaten 4-0 Kearney Bearcats. In their previous match-up, the Bulldogs faced Columbus at home on Bauer Field and won 28-0. North Platte looks to keep that momentum going on the road and hand the Bearcats their first loss of the season.

The Bearcats will keep their perfect season intact with a 21-6 win over the Bulldogs. The Dawgs will fall to 2-3 on the season. North Platte returns to action on September 30th at home against Omaha Westside.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.