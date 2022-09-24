Ogallala Football hosts Alliance

Ogallala hosts Alliance
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians hosted the Alliance Bulldogs Friday evening in Ogallala.

The defenses were hot to start as the Indians tried to punch it in on 4th down from the 6 yard line, but Alliance was there to force the turnover on an incomplete pass. The Indians would get their revenge though as Jayden Curtis would intercept the pass and set up the Indians with first and goal. This time Ogallala would not be stopped as Harry Caskey would get the touchdown on a QB sneak, and Ogallala was on the board first. The Indians wouldn’t look back as they would lead this one 44-6 late in the fourth.

Next on the schedule for the Indians (3-2) is a trip to McCook on Friday September 30th, while Alliance (0-5) will travel to Mitchell on the 30th.

