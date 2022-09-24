Relay for Life to take place in North Platte downtown on Saturday

By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. in downtown North Platte on the bricks.

There will be a relay, silent auction and a luminary ceremony to honor all who have fought cancer at 6 p.m.

Organizer Lori Tobiasson has worked hard to make sure this event comes together and is a success to help fight cancer, and make sure that they meet their $20,000 goal.

“We’re just asking people to come down and see the event and come down and walk,” Tobiasson said.

