Relay for Life to take place in North Platte downtown on Saturday
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. in downtown North Platte on the bricks.
There will be a relay, silent auction and a luminary ceremony to honor all who have fought cancer at 6 p.m.
Organizer Lori Tobiasson has worked hard to make sure this event comes together and is a success to help fight cancer, and make sure that they meet their $20,000 goal.
“We’re just asking people to come down and see the event and come down and walk,” Tobiasson said.
