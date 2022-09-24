Sandhills Valley travels to Saint Pats for a battle of the unbeatens

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-0 Sandhills Valley Mavericks travel to North Platte to face 5-0 Saint Pats. Both Team unbeaten and both looking to keep it that way. In the Mavericks’ previous match-up they faced Maxwell at home and came away with the 48-0 shutout win. In the Irish’s Previous match-up they were on the road at Sutherland and came away with the 57-14 win.

At the end of the first quarter of play the Irish lead the Mavericks 6-0, on account of a touchdown by Will Moats. Within the first minutes of the second quarter, the Irish extend their lead to 12-0 over Sandhills Valley with a long touchdown run by Jackson Roberts.

Saint Pats will keep their perfect season going with a 43-0 shutout win over Sandhills Valley. Saint Pats will improve to 6-0 on the season while the Mavericks drop to 4-1. The Irish return to action on September 30th on the road at Maxwell. The Mavericks return to action on September 30th at home against Perkins County.

