South Loup hosts Leyton

South Loup hosts Leyton
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The South Loup Bobcats hosted Leyton in a Friday afternoon match-up in Callaway.

The Bobcats got off to a hot start in the first quarter as Trey Connell and Cache Gracey connect on the deep ball to put South Loup up 8-0. The Bobcats would continue their hot start throughout the quarter as they led 22-0 after one. South Loup would roll to victory in this one, 50-6.

Next on the schedule for the Bobcats (2-3) is home match-up with Hyannis on September 30th, while Leyton (3-2) will host Mullen on the 30th.

