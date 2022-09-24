South Loup hosts Leyton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The South Loup Bobcats hosted Leyton in a Friday afternoon match-up in Callaway.

The Bobcats got off to a hot start in the first quarter as Trey Connell and Cache Gracey connect on the deep ball to put South Loup up 8-0. The Bobcats would continue their hot start throughout the quarter as they led 22-0 after one. South Loup would roll to victory in this one, 50-6.

Next on the schedule for the Bobcats (2-3) is home match-up with Hyannis on September 30th, while Leyton (3-2) will host Mullen on the 30th.

