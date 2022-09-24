Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday.

Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty.

According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.

According to NSP officials, the cat is now at FurEver Home in Fremont. There, she will receive veterinary care and be put up for adoption.

