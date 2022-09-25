Coming alongside families, “to love them,” yearly fundraiser for Women’s Resource Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It is the 23rd Annual Fundraising Celebration for the North Platte Women’s Resource Center. The theme, “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made by God’s Design” brought nearly 400 people together in North Platte Thursday evening.

Their mission reads: “To empower individuals to make informed life choices,” and they have been working to do that. With a recorded number of total client visits in North Platte from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 at 1,623. They say they are a “pro-life ministry committed to sharing the love of Jesus Christ.” Their vision is to “influence individuals in our region with passion for life through Christ.”

Free self-administered pregnancy tests and limited OB Ultrasounds

Facts about prenatal development

Learn and Earn incentive program

Parenting classes, Bright Course in person or virtual

Group classes: 24/7 Dad, Mom’s Group

Life Skills Classes: Cooking, fire safety, finances

The Boutique (maternity and infant supplies)

Referrals for medical, adoption, and professional services

Medical service: well-care for moms

Abortion recovery program

Caring peer counselors

From September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 the Women’s Resource Center provided 77 pregnancy tests, 543 Learn & Earn classes, provided 22 baby baskets, saw 113 new clients, gave out 22,224 individual diapers, attended to 147 Bright Course Virtual Learning classes. They purchased 269 bags of baby clothes, 111 baby furniture items, and 20 bags of maternity clothes.

Guest Speaker Pam Stenzel told the crowd about Plan C abortion being available nationwide, and why she believes it is dangerous to women. She spoke of her own experience as an adopted child. Her mother was raped at age 15 and chose to have Pam. Pam says she knows her life matters, and is grateful her mom saved her and did not punish her for her father’s crime.

Pam is an in-demand communicator who has appeared on numerous national television shows and radio programs. Her books include the recent “Nobody Told Me,” and “Who’s in Your Social Network.”

The evening Thursday included a meal, fellowship, client reflections, and the guest speaker. Donations were offered to help families across the area for another year.

Executive Director Linda Logsdon thanked everyone for attending. She said loving families is the goal, and if someone needs help to please contact the Women’s Resource Center. They are located at 209 McNeel Lane, North Platte. Their phone number is 308-534-1440.

